Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $901,413.39

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $901,413.39 and $56,336.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.00 or 0.07437233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.00402572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.04 or 0.01413189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00126913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.97 or 0.00556487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.00486295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00339698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006645 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

