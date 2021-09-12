Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Workiva worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

NYSE:WK opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.78 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

