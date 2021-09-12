Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,715.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $19.14 million and approximately $48,715.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00130134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00163555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars.

