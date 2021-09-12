Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $550,289.85 and approximately $14.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $8.39 or 0.00018518 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

