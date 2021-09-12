Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.37 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.37 billion and approximately $277.61 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45,972.57 or 1.00093003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007336 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 203,771 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

