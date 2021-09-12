Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $2.90 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $766.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $417.69 or 0.00906645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00075039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00182087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.62 or 0.99931947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.00 or 0.07286733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.88 or 0.00959157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,941,875 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.