Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $5,862.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $686.89 or 0.01483282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00181669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.72 or 0.07293882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.62 or 0.99750994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00945424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.