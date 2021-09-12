Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $71.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

