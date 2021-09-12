X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.53). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,867 shares of company stock worth $403,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,509,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.55.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

