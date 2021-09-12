Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

XEBEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

