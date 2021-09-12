Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

XEBEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

