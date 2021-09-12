Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on XBC. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.11. The company had a trading volume of 159,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,892. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.68. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market cap of C$477.51 million and a P/E ratio of -8.52.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.