Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

XBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.11. 159,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.52.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

