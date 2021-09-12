XSGD (XSGD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $32.94 million and $1.31 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 44,156,279 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

