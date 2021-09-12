XTRABYTES Price Tops $0.0014 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $593,886.36 and approximately $57.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013702 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

