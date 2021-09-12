XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Hits $577,092.65

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $577,092.65 and approximately $52.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00082865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00120607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015639 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

