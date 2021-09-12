XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Hits $577,092.65

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $577,092.65 and $52.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

