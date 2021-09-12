XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 137.5% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $558.70 million and $67.72 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00163955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044784 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.