YAM V3 (YAM) Trading 22.4% Lower This Week

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $567,074.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00165364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044678 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars.

