yAxis (YAXIS) One Day Volume Tops $171,754.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. yAxis has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $171,754.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00009257 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00074933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00131537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00183773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.07310440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,824.02 or 0.99812896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00968563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003044 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

