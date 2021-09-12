Ycash Price Reaches $0.35 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $26,358.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00290161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00185395 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001228 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,561,844 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

