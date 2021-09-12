YF Link (YFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $356,330.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $129.44 or 0.00282070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $356,330.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00165034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044636 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.