YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $8,744.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00154200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00043837 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

