Yield Guild Games 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.33 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00013921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $433.84 million and approximately $46.33 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00074364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00185534 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.01 or 0.07312618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,925.37 or 1.00069645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.56 or 0.00977396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.