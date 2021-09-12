Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.15 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $60,989.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00165201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

