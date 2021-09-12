yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $81,399.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

