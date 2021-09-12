Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 77,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,326. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $119.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.01.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.