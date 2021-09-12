Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report sales of $40.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $41.10 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $153.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $155.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $166.83 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of MNRL opened at $18.76 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

