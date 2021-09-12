Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

DRIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. 78,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,711. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

