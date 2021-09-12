Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE MSP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.31. 195,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,410.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,851 shares of company stock worth $7,887,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

