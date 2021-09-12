Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

