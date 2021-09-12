Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.61 million. Greenlane reported sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $180.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $186.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $299.40 million, with estimates ranging from $294.60 million to $304.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenlane.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $283.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

