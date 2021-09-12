Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.61. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Barclays initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

