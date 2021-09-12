Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $699.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.90 million to $704.53 million. Lazard posted sales of $569.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.