Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $453.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $461.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $436.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.74 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,074.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

