Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

ONCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

