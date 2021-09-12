Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce sales of $137.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $947.20 million, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $950.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

