Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,949,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835,258. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

