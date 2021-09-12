Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce sales of $406.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $412.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.92 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

