Zacks: Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.69 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock worth $43,584,792.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in BTRS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 440,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

