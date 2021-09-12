Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $207.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.20 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $810.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.90 million to $813.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $871.15 million, with estimates ranging from $869.20 million to $873.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $660.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

