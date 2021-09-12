Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.20. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE JBT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.94. 115,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,345. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

