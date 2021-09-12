Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 92,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.