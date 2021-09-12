Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

