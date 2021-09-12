Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). OneSpan posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OSPN stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $765.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and sold 35,081 shares worth $883,961. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in OneSpan by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.