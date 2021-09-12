Zacks: Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $27.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $102.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $104.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.52 million, with estimates ranging from $126.50 million to $133.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of research firms have commented on QIPT. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

