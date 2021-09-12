Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $72.78. 2,616,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

