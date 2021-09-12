Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 74,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $12,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,141,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

