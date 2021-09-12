Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $249.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $874.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.
NYSE APLE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,505 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
