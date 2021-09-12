Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $249.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $874.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,505 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

