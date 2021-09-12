Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 3,563,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.