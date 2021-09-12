Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $4.87 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

